Newton Falls officers hand out turkeys instead of tickets during traffic stops

The Thanksgiving dinners were warmly welcomed by those pulled over by Newton Falls police

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten individuals and their families don’t have to worry about Thanksgiving dinner this year after getting pulled over by Newton Falls police.

Every year, the department does various things to give back to the community during the holidays. Monday, they pulled over 10 random drivers on West Broad Street and gave them a full Thanksgiving dinner, from the turkey right down to the pumpkin pie.

Detective Any Harvey was dressed in a blue Santa suit to help make the “traffic stop” more festive.

“With what’s going on, everybody needs a bright spot in the world today. It’s something that we need to do, to step up and help each other, be good human beings,” Harvey said.

The officers raised the money for the groceries by paying to participate in No-Shave November, which involves growing facial hair to raise awareness for cancer, and from their Fill-the-Cruiser event last week.

“Very thankful, very thankful because we’ve been through a lot this year, and it’s nice. It was just a shock, but it was very thankful at the same time,” said Barbara Dolin, who was the first to be pulled over.

Most people were surprised when they saw the officer flip their lights on and pull them over but were pleasantly surprised when they saw the food and Detective Harvey in the blue Santa suit.

“I was wondering what I did because I didn’t think I did anything wrong, so I was like ‘Oh boy, oh, this is great,'” Felicia Caldwell said.

Caldwell said she was confused as to why she was getting food and not a ticket but was so grateful because this year and the pandemic has been hard on her and everyone.

“I’m super excited, and I’m grateful because we didn’t have food for Thanksgiving, so it’s a blessing,” she said.

Caldwell just lost her job so this was a much needed surprise.

“This is a great help, and I appreciate the police for everything they do,” she said.

