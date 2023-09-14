NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Health stated that one mosquito pool in Trumbull County tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District said that the mosquito pool was from the baseball field on Spencer Street in Newton Falls. Reports said that the sample was collected between Aug. 21-24, 2023.

There have been no reported cases of the virus in Trumbull County to date. The Trumbull County Combined Health District asked people to take the following precautions:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors:

Apply repellents on exposed skin registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Wear clothing treated with permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent for extra protection.

Use products according to label instructions to optimize safety and effectiveness.

Do not spray repellents on the skin under your clothing.

Take care during peak mosquito-biting hours:

Take extra care to use repellents from dusk to dawn.

Wear light-colored clothing, long-sleeved shirts or jackets and long pants to protect against mosquito bites.

Consider avoiding outdoor activities during peak mosquito-biting hours.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure.

Don’t let mosquitoes breed around your home:

Empty standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, tarps/covers and wheelbarrows on a regular basis.

Discard trash such as tin cans, plastic containers and other water-holding containers that have accumulated on your property.

Dispose of discarded tires properly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out.

Change the water in pet dishes frequently.

Replace the water in birdbaths weekly.

Check and clean clogged roof gutters at least twice annually so they will drain properly.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with mosquito-eating fish.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, even those that are not being used.

Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they are not being used.

West Nile Virus was detected in other parts of the Valley earlier this week.