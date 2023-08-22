NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A trial date has been set for a Newton Township man indicted on numerous felony sex offenses.

Steven Billock is scheduled to go on trial on September 25. The date was chosen during a pretrial hearing Tuesday before Judge Andrew Logan.

Billock was indicted earlier this month on 31 counts including rape, attempted rape, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He was arrested following a June 29 search of his home on Grant Avenue following a tip from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Agency.

Billock is due back in court for another pretrial hearing on August 29.

Police collected images and video and discovered an 8-year-old victim in the case.