NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Christmas tree was lit and the season of giving kicked off in Newton Falls Saturday night.

Roughly a thousand people gathered downtown for a tree-lighting ceremony and event tied into Small Business Saturday.

People could pick up punch cards and travel to different local businesses to be entered into the drawing. Roughly 20 small businesses were involved.

Residents put together the event.

“We have a small group of people step up to make sure we could still do this for the community and put this on,” said Adam Zimmerman, former city councilman.

Those who submitted their punched cards will be eligible for a drawing held Sunday.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.