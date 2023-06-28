NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from New Jersey is facing charges in Newton Falls after deputies say she crashed her car while driving drunk.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, another driver was at a red light Tuesday night on Broad Street when she saw the driver of a white car go up onto the yard of a church, through an intersection and hit a crosswalk signal and a fire hydrant.

The other driver walked up to the car and asked the driver of the white car, later identified as Kathleen Hartke, 59, to shut off the ignition. The other driver said that Hartke told her she was leaving, but the other driver informed Hartke that police were on their way and to give her the keys, which Hartke did, according to the sheriff’s report.

Deputies on the scene said Hartke had slurred speech, and they discovered a cup containing a liquid that smelled of alcohol.

Hartke at first refused to get out of her car but eventually complied, the report stated.

Hartke was booked in to the Trumbull County Jail on charges of DUI, resisting arrest, failure to control and open container.