NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio-based chain of doughnut shops is adding a new location in Trumbull County.

Maggie’s Doughnuts first announced the move in a cryptic Facebook post on its Middlefield page on Wednesday, asking its followers to guess where the new shop would be:

“You may have heard, Maggie’s is opening a ‘New’ Location coming soon… The rumors are true! It’s going to be a ‘Ton’ of Fun!! Who knows you may just ‘Falls’ in love with our donuts there.”

The company listed a location in Newton Falls — at 20 Milton Blvd. — as “coming soon” on its website. The company did not reveal further details, offering to reveal more soon on Facebook.

The building used to house Dairy Queen.

Maggie’s Doughnuts has six other locations across Ohio and opened its first shop in East Cleveland. The business moved into Middlefield in the mid-1960s, according to the company’s website.