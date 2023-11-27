NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village Council of Newton Falls is accepting applications for the vacant Ward 3 seat for the unexpired term of Tesa Spletzer. Spletzer was ousted from her seat in a recall measure on the November 7 ballot.

Applicants should email a letter of interest and/or resume to the Clerk of Council at cityclerk@newtonfallsoh.gov. Qualifications for Council are contained in Article III, Section 2 of the Charter for the City of Newton Falls.

Those qualifications are:

Must have been a resident of Ward 3 of the City of Newton Falls for at least one year preceding the appointment.

Must continue to reside in Ward 3 of the City of Newton Falls and be a qualified elector thereof throughout the entire term of office.

Must not be directly or indirectly interested in the profits or emoluments of any contract, work, or service with or for the City.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.