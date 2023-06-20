WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge sentenced a Newton Falls man to three to four and a half years in prison in an arson and stalking case.

Jerry Lough, 44, was convicted of charges of aggravated arson, menacing by stalking and vandalism in one case and receiving stolen property in another case. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

The first case involved a call to a family’s home in Warren on Feb. 8.

Police said Lough was identified as the suspect who set items on a shopping cart on fire, pushing the shopping cart close to the family’s back porch on Freeman Street. Reports state that Lough had a history of making threats to burn the house down.

The other case involved a stolen diesel tank trailer in Warren on Dec. 10, 2022, according to prosecutors.