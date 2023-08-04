WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man is facing rape and pornography charges following a raid at his house in Newton Falls.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment this week against 39-year-old Steven Billock on charges of rape, attempted rape, pandering sexually oriented material, gross sexual imposition and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Billock was arrested following a June 29 search of his home on Grant Avenue following a tip from the Ohio Internet Crimes Agasitn Children Agency.

Police collected images and video and discovered an 8-year-old victim in the case.

Billock will be arraigned on the indicted charges Aug. 8.