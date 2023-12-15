NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- According to a press release, the city council of the Village of Newton Falls is accepting applications from qualified electors of the City to fill two newly created seats on the Treasury Investment Board.

Five members are on the Treasury Investment Board: Finance Director, City Manager, Council’s Chairman of the Finance Committee, and two qualified electors of the City who do not hold any other City office or appointment.

The city of Newton Falls said in a public notice that the Treasury Investment Board shall supervise and control the direction of the investments of any surplus, reserve, or inactive funds of the City and shall direct the investments as permitted to fiduciaries by general law.

There are two open seats:

Seat 1 – 2 year term ending on December 31, 2025

Seat 2 – 3 year term ending on December 31, 2026

Applications will be accepted until the seats are filled. Council anticipates making appointments to these open seats in January, 2024.

Applicants should send an email to the Clerk of Council at cityclerk@newtonfallsoh.gov (mailto:cityclerk@newtonfallsoh.gov).

The Treasury Investment Board will hold a quarterly meeting and submit a written report to the city council following each meeting.