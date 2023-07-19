NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls councilman was sentenced Wednesday in his domestic case.

John Baryak, 73, entered a plea agreement, which amended his aggravated menacing charge to disorderly conduct. The domestic violence charge against him was dismissed, according to the court.

Baryak was sentenced to pay court costs and restitution to the victim in the amount of $650. The sentence was agreed to by all parties, according to court officials.

Deputies arrested Baryak in December at a home on N. Canal Street after reports that he threatened to kill a relative and pointed a gun at him.

Baryak told deputies that the relative had come to his home drunk and asking for money, at which time an argument ensued.

When deputies arrested Baryak, they found two firearms in the kitchen.