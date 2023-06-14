NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Anyone living or working near Camp James A. Garfield could hear some blasts this weekend coming from the training center.

Live hand grenades will be used during training conducted Friday through Sunday, June 16-18.

The blasts could be heard even farther away than with normal training exercises, which usually take place through September, according to information provided by the center.

Camp James A. Garfield is an Ohio Army National Guard training facility that sits on 21,000 acres of land off of Route 5 that expands into Portage and Trumbull counties.