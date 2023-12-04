NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Responding to a recent disturbance call in southwest Newton Falls, a lone Trumbull County sheriff’s deputy was able to find and arrest an armed suspect who had reportedly forced his way into a home in the 4300 block of Rambler Street while the homeowners were away.

According to a Facebook post that cited the incident report, it happened on Monday, Nov. 27 around 2 p.m. The report states that after Deputy Dan Culler made contact with the suspect, the individual ran back into the residence.

The report states that Culler made the decision to follow the suspect into the house before backup arrived, and prevented the suspect from escaping. “Culler was able to detain the armed suspect, identified as 36-year-old Nathan Mears, with ‘reasonable force’ preventing the situation from escalating,” according to the post.

While being questioned, Mears reportedly told the deputy that he “kicked the door in the back of the house” because he did not have a key.” Mears also told the deputy, that maybe “he should have went through a window,” the report stated.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe congratulated Deputy Culler for his “fine police work” and swift response to a disturbance call

Mears was charged with aggravated burglary, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business and having weapons while under disability.

He is being held in the Trumbull County jail on $250,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 5.