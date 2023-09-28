NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans to build a new station for the Newton Falls Joint Fire District appear to be moving forward.

Fire Chief James Williamson says the Cadle Company donated property to the district for the new fire station. It’s currently a parking lot on North Canal Street.

The land is located near one of the district’s two fire stations, which is attached to the municipal court.

Williamson says the district’s current stations aren’t suitable for daily staffing levels and equipment. He says it would also be more financially responsible to have everything under one roof instead of paying for utilities at two stations plus off-site storage.

“My ultimate goal is to make this the gem of Newton Falls, you know, make this very aesthetically pleasing and something where, you know, everybody, make it a focal point of Newton Falls,” Williamson said.

Williamson says under the agreement with the Cadle Company, the land will revert back to the company if nothing is done with the property in four years.