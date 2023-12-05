WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County jury returned a guilty verdict for a Newton Township man accused of terrorizing a woman and three children.

Joseph Lowe, 42, was found guilty of domestic violence, violating a protection order and assault.

Lowe was arrested in March at a mobile home on Kings Drive in Newton Falls after a woman told police that Lowe forced his way into the home and pushed the woman, assaulted a teen and threw a cellphone at another teen.

No serious injuries were reported.

Lowe will be sentenced following a background check.

Lowe has domestic violence convictions in 2019 and 2020, according to court records.