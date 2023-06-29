NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators were serving a warrant at a home on Grant Street in Newton Township Thursday afternoon.

Major Tony Villanueva says it’s part of a joint effort by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Homeland Security and Mahoning County Crisis Response Team.

Villanueva said a suspect is in custody and under investigation for an alleged crime.

Investigators could not disclose the nature of it.

First News will continue to follow this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.