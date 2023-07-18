NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — If you hear the sounds of explosives in the Newton Falls area this week, don’t worry — it’s just training, according to the Ohio National Guard.

Residents and business owners near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center may notice an increase in blast noise from the area. Explosives and hand grenades will be used during training conducted Thursday through the following Wednesday.

Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than what occurs during normal

operations. There will be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility during the annual

training season, which typically runs through September.

Camp James A. Garfield is an Ohio Army National Guard training site in Portage and Trumbull

counties comprising 21,000 acres, with small arms weapons ranges and other permanent facilities for training.