NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was taken to the hospital for numerous injuries after being jumped, according to a report.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Newton Drive just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 15 after receiving reports that a man was walking around bleeding and asking for help.

Reports state deputies found the man sitting in the parking lot of a church with bloodied knees.

The man told police he was walking on Newton Drive when he was jumped from behind by three men, which caused him to fall to the ground where they began kicking him, according to reports. The victim told police the men were yelling, “Don’t yell,” as they were kicking him.

Reports state the victim had injuries to his legs, chest and back. He was transported to Mercy Health Emergency Hospital in Austintown for treatment, reports state.