NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A nonprofit organization that had been working to restore the Newton Falls Community Center has filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against the City of Newton Falls and Newton Falls Community Improvement Corporation.

In March 2020, the nonprofit entered into a lease with the City of Newton Falls Community Improvement Corp. — an agency of the city — with the terms that it would restore and preserve the center.

The motion filed by Heritage Accord’s attorney David Engler contends that the city and Newton Falls Community Improvement terminated its lease with Heritage Accord earlier this month, and the motion seeks to stop the city from enforcing the end of that lease, cease the denial of Heritage Accord’s access to the center and to stop city officials from contacting any potential sources of funding for the rehabilitation and restoration of the Community Center.

The Community Center on E. Quarry Street opened in 1941 as a United Service Organizations (U.S.O.) building to provide service to civil defense workers at the Ravenna Munitions Plant, now Camp Garfield. According to the motion for a temporary restraining order, Heritage Accord sought to protect the center’s historic significance as it is one of only four Type “A” buildings still standing in the U.S. The goal was to restore the center and reopen it for public use.

The city accepted Heritage Accord’s proposal to restore the center, and a lease was negotiated after that. According to Heritage Accord’s affidavit, the terms of the lease say Heritage Accord was to be given a written notice of default and 90 days to cure any defaults before it could be terminated.

The nonprofit organization contends that it has made several repairs and improvements to the property since it began restoration, including remediating serious mold issues and removing “an enormous amount of debris that had accumulated in the Community Center over the years of disuse.”

Even so, Heritage Accord contends that Newton Falls City Council approved a motion returning the Community Center to city control, even though Heritage Accord was in full compliance with its lease agreement. According to the affidavit, the city issued a notice of the lease termination on July 17 and barred Heritage Accord access to the center on July 18.

During a meeting in May, First Ward Councilman Gideon Fetterolf stated that little progress had been made at the center, saying, “Probably one of our biggest problems is, for the last four years since [Heritage Accord] took over, we’ve been hearing, ‘I’ve got to do this,’ ‘we’re doing that,’” yet, we look over there and see nothing.”

A representative with Heritage Accord had said then that the organization was busy raising funds to meet the goal.

According to court records, a mediation hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 31, with the motion for a temporary restraining order being considered on Sept. 26.