NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was flown to University Hospitals following a head-on crash in Newton Falls.

The accident happened just after 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on state Route 534, south of Maple Drive.

The road was shut down for more than an hour to clear the debris.

Newton Falls Joint Fire District Chief James Williamson said one driver refused treatment, while the driver was flown to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.