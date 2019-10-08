Newton Falls mayor resigns after nine years

Lyle Waddell accepted an appointment to the vacant Third Ward council seat

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – After serving Newton Falls as mayor for nine years, Lyle Waddell has resigned from his position.

Waddell’s term was set to expire at the end of the year because of term limits.

He resigned Monday and accepted an appointment to the vacant Third Ward council seat. That term expires at the end of 2021.

Waddell said he looks forward to continue serving the community.

“I would like to continue the efforts that we’re doing in the community in economic development and job growth and these kinds of things, so I thought this would be the best opportunity.”

Waddell said Vice President of Council John Baryak will serve as mayor for now.

Two candidates are running for the position in the upcoming general election. According to board of elections records, they are Kenneth Kline and Richard Monteville.