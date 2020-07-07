Newton Falls mayor appears on national media, touts saving statues

Newton Falls City Manager David Lynch is getting national attention for his stance on saving the nation's historic statues

City Manager David Lynch appeared Tuesday on the Fox Network morning show Fox and Friends talking about his proclamation to receive historic statues that other cities are taking down.

Lynch said he has been in contact with the Columbus Arts Commission about the Christopher Columbus statue that was taken down but nothing has been finalized.

When asked about his small town, Lynch told the morning hosts that it is rich in history with a number of historical organizations. He touted the town’s iconic covered bridge and Native American arrowheads that are abundant in the area.

“We are particularly connected to history,” Lynch said.

Lynch said he wants to put the statues in a place of respect telling Fox and Friends that, “while they may have had flaws as humans, these folks that are our icons have great achievements.”