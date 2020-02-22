Newton Falls man to serve jail time for pulling woman’s pants down near Kent State University

Christopher Eugene Clark, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and obstructing official business

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man received a one-year jail sentence for pulling a woman’s pants down near Kent State University.

Christopher Eugene Clark, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and obstructing official business, according to court records.

Tuesday, Portage County Judge Laurie Pittman sentenced Clark to one year in the Portage County Jail and to pay a $300 fine and court costs. Clark will be transferred to a community corrections program and upon completion, a men’s residential facility, according to court records.

The judge also ordered supervision by Trumbull County’s probation department and that Clark obtain a mental health evaluation. She ordered Clark to have no contact with the victim and said he can’t return to Kent State University.

Police arrested Clark last year after a woman walking near the university’s health center reported that a man came up behind her and pulled her pants down. She fell as a result and was injured.

Clark was not a student at Kent State, police said.