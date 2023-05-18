NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man pleaded guilty to aggravated menacing charges and was sentenced after reports that he fired a gun near his home earlier this month.

Matthew Mollohan, 34, entered the plea in Newton Falls Municipal Court on Tuesday, according to court records. A charge of violating a protection order was dismissed.

Mollohan was ordered to spend 14 days in jail, followed by six months of probation. He was also ordered to pay fines and court costs, according to court records.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on the 3600 block of Newton Falls-Bailey Rd. on May 3 for a report of shots fired and a man with a gun.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, a man told deputies that he was in there to pick up a car that he had purchased from a woman when Mollohan came out of a camper on the property and fired two shots at him.

Mollohan told police that he woke up to find people in his driveway by his vehicles. He said he told the group to leave, and when they refused, he grabbed his shotgun and fired shots at the ground to scare them away, the report stated.

When asked why he didn’t just call 911, Mollohan said he didn’t know but just wanted them to leave, the report stated.

Deputies seized a disassembled shotgun from a cabinet in the trailer during Mollohan’s arrest.

Deputies spoke to the woman who owned the vehicle that was being sold, and she said Mollohan was doing work on it. She said she was in contact with Mollohan via Facebook Messenger, and she told him that she was coming to get her vehicle. She said when she arrived with the man, Mollohan fired the shots.