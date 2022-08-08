WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man pleaded guilty Monday in the shooting death of a Warren woman.
Richard Stevenson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the November 2020 shooting death of Selena Jones.
He will be sentenced following a pre-sentencing investigation, according to court documents.
The investigation began as a reported burglary attempt at a house on Front Street SW in Warren on Thanksgiving Day.
Police say Stevenson was arrested following a lengthy investigation and “cooperation from the community.”
Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.