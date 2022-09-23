NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man was ordered to pay a woman for the death of her dog and to show the court that he euthanized his pit bull.

William Dempsey pleaded no contest to a charge of having a dog at large in Newton Falls Municipal Court Thursday.

He was ordered to pay a $150 fine, court costs and $5,000 in restitution to a woman whose dog died following an April attack by Dempsey’s dog.

Dempsey was charged in March and April on charges that his dog was running loose. In April, his pit bull attacked another dog and that dog later died. In March, a woman had to bite Dempsey’s dog to save her Pomeranian who was being attacked.