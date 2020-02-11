Newton Falls man facing murder charge

The victim is Marlon Smith, according to police

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man is facing a murder charge after a 27-year-old man was found dead in his Warren home.

Walter Toles, 54, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on the murder charge Monday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 200 block of Oriole Place SW, where they found Marlon Smith. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toles is charged with murder in Smith’s death.

Toles is expected to be arraigned this afternoon on the charge.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.