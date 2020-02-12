Newton Falls man charged with OVI in Liberty Twp. crash

While officers were filling out paperwork for the suspect, they say he began eating one of the forms

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Newton Falls is facing OVI charges in connection to a crash in Liberty Township.

According to a police report, 44-year-old Howard Winkleman, crashed into the back of Grand Prix Tuesday at the intersection of Trumbull and Belmont avenues.

Police said Winkleman was unsteady on his feet, swaying and not making sense when he tried to relay how the crash happened.

While trying to conduct sobriety tests, officers said Winkleman would stare ahead blankly, as if asleep, and failed a walk and turn test, at one point, almost falling over, according to the report.

While officers were filling out paperwork for Winkleman, they say he began eating one of the forms.

Winkleman was issued a citation for OVI. He is also facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon after police say they found a large folding knife next to the driver’s seat of the van.

Winkleman is scheduled to appear in Girard Municipal Court on February 18, according to the police report.

Injuries were reported in the crash from occupants of the other vehicle. At the time of this report, the crash summary was not complete which details the extent of those injuries and how many people were hurt.