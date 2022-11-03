WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man is facing several charges in connection with the sexual assault of a young girl.

Lawrence Vickers, 41, was indicted Tuesday under a secret document on seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Vickers was already booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Oct. 31. He was released Thursday following his arraignment on Nov. 1 when he pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $20,000.

According to the indictment, the crimes happened in the spring of 2022 with a victim who was 14 years old and Vickers knew the victim’s age.

A pretrial is scheduled for Nov. 16.