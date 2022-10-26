NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies and fire crews were sent to a Newton Falls home early Wednesday morning to deal with a potentially hazardous situation after gasoline was dumped all over the floor of the basement.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home in the 5300 block of Liberty Ave. SW after dispatchers received several 911 calls from 30-year-old Richard Brady, III, who reported a large gas leak was coming into his home from a reservoir. They said Brady also told them that his family member was stuffing animals into a gas can.

While on their way to the home, deputies received a call from Brady’s neighbor that he was on their property, trying to get inside their home.

Deputies said when they arrived, Brady was shirtless, sweating profusely and wearing only pajama pants. He was talking erratically about getting into a fight with a family member, who he alleged tried to flood the basement with gasoline. He also said he believed that there was a body in the gas tank in the basement and that he tried to rip out the electrical lines to keep the house from exploding.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Brady smelled heavily of gasoline and a deputy determined that he wasn’t sweating but was actually covered in gas.

The report says upon entering the home, deputies smelled gasoline and saw a large puddle of liquid on the floor of the basement.

A neighbor talked to investigators and said Brady had been acting abnormally all day, and at one point, had walked up to her front porch and began yelling at her through the front window and door. She said he then tried to open the door, which is when she called 911.

Fire crews were called to the house to ventilate it and clean up the gasoline from the basement floor. They had to remove several gallon buckets of heating oil and shut off the water heater and electricity so as not to cause a fire, according to the report.

The fire department also contacted the Environmental Protection Agency and HAZMAT as it was possible that fuel oil may have leaked into the yard.

Brady is now charged with inducing panic, attempted burglary and open dumping.