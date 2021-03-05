Newton Falls man arrested on several child pornography charges

Ronald Kendra, 75, was arrested at the house on 10 counts of possession of child pornography

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old Newton Falls man was arrested Friday on child pornography charges after police searched his house.

According to Newton Falls police, detectives and officers from the Newton Falls Police Department and agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children searched a house in the 1000 block of Woodglen Avenue where they found “a significant amount of evidence related to child pornography.”

Ronald Kendra was arrested at the house on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Kendra is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in Newton Falls Municipal Court on Monday, March 8.