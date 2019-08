People reported that they were asked to donate to the fire department, but fire officials say no such fundraiser exists

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls Joint Fire District is warning residents about an improper fundraising effort that is using the name of the fire department.

Multiple people reported that they were asked to donate to the fire department, but fire officials say no such fundraiser exists.

Fire officials urge anyone who has been solicited for such a fundraiser to contact law enforcement to report it.