Newton Falls councilwoman says criminal charge filed against her is “politically motivated”

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after her removal hearing was supposed to take place, a Newton Falls councilwoman is speaking out about what she believes is a politically motivated criminal charge filed against her.

Just minutes after she was delivered certified copies of the complaint, 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tesa Spletzer is reacting to the making false alarms charge she’s now facing.

It was filed in Newton Falls Municipal Court Tuesday, the day before a hearing to remove her from office was supposed to take place.

The hearing was canceled when a common pleas court judge ordered the city was prohibited from moving forward with it for the time being.

“It’s all politically motivated and I’m sure it’s meant to intimidate me, discourage me and really all it does is ignite my desire to succeed even more,” said Spletzer.

The incident at the center of both the charge and a request to start the process of removing Speltzer from office by Councilwoman Sandra Breymaier, who is facing a special recall election herself, stems from a 911 call made by Spletzer from the Municipal Center on April 16.

“The city manager is refusing to give me information and I am an elected city council representative. I would like to file obstruction of justice, obstruction of official business and I’d like to file a complaint,” said Spletzer.

Spletzer said she wanted printed copies of the agenda and attachments.

“I had the same exact thing happen back in February, so when it happened again in April, I felt like I didn’t have a choice,” Spletzer said.

WKBN reached out to city manager David Lynch for comment but he declined, saying that he’s been instructed not to speak on it by law director Joseph Fritz since there’s a pending criminal case.