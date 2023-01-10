NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls councilman will be back in court next month for another hearing in a domestic violence case.

A pre-trial in John Baryak’s case has been scheduled for February 7th. He’s charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence.

Baryak was arrested last month after a man told deputies Baryak threatened to kill him and pointed a gun at him. Baryak told deputies the man, who was staying with him off and on while in town for a funeral, came home drunk.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, when the man asked Baryak for money an argument ensued.