NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls City Council held a hearing Wednesday night to decide if Police Chief Gene Fixler will be brought back.

Council filed several charges against the chief including misfeasance, neglect of duty for budgetary duties and failing to follow procedures for taking complaints.

Fixler has been off duty since the charges were filed last October.

After a three-and-a-half-hour hearing, council went into executive session for an hour. When they came back, they voted 3 to 2 to fire Fixler.