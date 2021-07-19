Newton Falls council fires city manager

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls is looking for a new city manager.

Monday evening, city council voted 3 to 1 to terminate the contract of city manager David Lynch.

Mayor Kenneth Kline said that Bill George, superintendent of the electric department, will take over the position on an interim basis.

Lynch came under fire last year for making a comment about a volunteer who helped with a community project, among other things.

He’s now being sued for that comment.

Council plans to form a committee of business owners and residents to help find a new city manager.