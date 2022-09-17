NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends gathered at Newton Falls Junior/Senior High School for Earnie Shavers’ funeral.

The former heavyweight boxer was a graduate of Newton Falls schools in 1963.

After graduation, Shavers continued to visit and give back to Newton Falls. He would hold classroom presentations and boxing matches for the students.

Principal Rachael Rankin said the school’s motto is “Once a tiger, always a tiger.”

“He graduated years ago, but you know, we’ve never forgotten his legacy here and the legacy that he led ou the world, and he will always be a Tiger here to us,” she said.

Rankin said to honor Shavers in the heart of the community where he began is a privilege.

Shavers died September 1. He was 78 years old.

Former heavyweight champion Earnie Shavers talks to the media at a Heavyweight Legends roundtable in Los Angeles Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

