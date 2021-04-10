Newton Falls community celebrates 10-year-old girl’s birthday

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls girl turned 10 Saturday, and she had a great surprise for the special day.

Saturday is Ella Marquette’s birthday.

Ella was diagnosed with a rare disease called Crouzon syndrome, which requires her to have many surgeries.

Her mom says last year was difficult, and Ella will have another surgery this May, but her family says she is a fighter. They wanted to celebrate her Saturday with a surprise drive-thru birthday party.

Cars lined up honking and waving signs and balloons, and there was even a fire truck.

“Well, I like it. It was a little hard on my ear, but it was still fun,” Ella said.

“It made me feel a little emotional that so many people came out to see her and how special she is,” said Traci Fraelich, Ella’s mom.

Fraelich says they are overwhelmed by the support they have received for Ella and that she is a very smart and brave young girl.