Newton Falls City Council votes on discipline for council member during meeting

Members voted for no action to be taken against Sandra Breymaier

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls Councilwoman Sandra Breymaier did not receive discipline during the city’s meeting Monday evening via Zoom.

Council members voted on whether Breymaier should receive a verbal warning for “the use of foul, abusive, profane or obscene language.”

The resolution was passed 3-2 in favor of Breymaier not being disciplined.

Council members Breymaier, Adam Zimmerman and Tarry Alberini voted that she shouldn’t be disciplined. Council members John Baryak and Tesa Spletzer voted to discipline her.

Mayor Kenneth Kline and law director A. Joseph Fritz looked into the legality of Breymaier getting to vote on her own discipline. Fritz said he couldn’t find anywhere in the charter or Robert’s Rules of Order that said she couldn’t vote, but Kline did raise the question if it was ethical to allow her to do so.

Christopher Granchie is a resident of Newton Falls and said he wasn’t surprised by how the voting went.

Granchie and others submitted a petition to recall Breymaier on March 8 for misrepresentation and for her behavior during meetings.

“She doesn’t represent her ward, she doesn’t represent the people and we’ve had enough,” Granchie said.

As the meeting progressed, a person could be heard saying the word a**hole around the two-hour mark, but it wasn’t clear who had said it.

“He [City Manager David Lynch] used to make it to where you had to request to be unmuted and when you don’t have that power to do so, anyone can hold their space bar on Zoom and say whatever they want and that’s exactly what happened tonight,” Granchie said.

According to City Clerk Kathleen King, the petition to recall Breymaier is in the review process with her and the law director. After that, it will go to the Trumbull County Board of Elections.