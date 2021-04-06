Newton Falls City Council to set date for election to recall council member

A date will be set for the recall of a councilperson Sandra Breymaier

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls City Councill will hold a special meeting Friday concerning the recall of a council member.

The meeting will be held in person at 6 p.m. inside Newton Falls City Hall. A date will be set for an election to recall councilperson Sandra Breymaier.

This comes after residents of the city submitted a petition for Breymaier’s recall. They felt misrepresented and that she lacked professionalism.

A complaint was filed earlier in March regarding Breymaier’s actions during a meeting. The complaint was rejected by a vote of 3-2 and Breymaier was not disciplined.