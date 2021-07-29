Newton Falls city council holds special meeting, discusses city manager’s termination

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A special meeting was held Thursday evening to discuss the termination of Newton Falls City Manager David Lynch.

Last week, Newton Falls City Manager David Lynch was fired at a city council meeting following a 3-1 majority vote.

However, the termination was brought up without advance notice by the city council. So, city council met again Thursday night in a special meeting to confirm the decision.

“I’m rather them go through every option than make a rash decision,” said Julie Lemon, a Newton Falls resident.

In the end, a mutual agreement was met, forcing Lynch to resign.

Lynch will receive a severance payment of $113,000 over the next six months from the city.

He will work 10 more days before officially giving up his duties.

“We’re not in a rush to get somebody in there quickly. We want to make sure we get the right person,” said Newton Falls Mayor Ken Kline.

Several Newton Falls residents spoke at the meeting, voicing opinions on both sides of the matter.

“It’s going to cost our community if you don’t follow through with contracts for various administrators of our city, such as the city manager,” said Katie Carl, a Newton Falls resident.

“You guys have seen the plans for this wonderful, so wonderful bridge. Well, those plans cost money,” said Marilyn Lee, a Newton Falls resident.

According to Counselman Brian Kropp, this agreement ultimately came down to unifying the council.

“It’s supposed to be a collaborative, collective effort. It’s supposed to be people working together for the betterment of the community as a whole. Not one person dictating or controlling the ability of other people to do the duties that they are elected to do,” Kropp said.

Lynch left the meeting without making a comment.

Newton Falls is now searching for a new city manager.