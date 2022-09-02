NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A new business in Newton Falls is ready to be open and grilling Saturday. However, its owners say they’ve faced hurdles with the city to get to this point.

“We make it all fresh, send you off with a handshake and a thank you and hope that you come back,” said co-owner of Guns ‘N Hoses Donny Placer.

Placer said it’s been his family’s dream to open their carry-out and catering business Guns ‘N Hoses on West Broad St. in Newton Falls.

Placer has been a Newton Falls firefighter for almost two decades. His passion for public service is clear from the decor inside the business. Even a boot to collect donations for different departments is a fixture inside.

However, Placer said getting to where they could open has been a struggle.

“It’s been a nightmare to be quite honest with you,” said Placer.

Placer said they received all the necessary licenses, permits, and certifications from the state and county but hit a roadblock when it came to the city’s occupancy permit.

City Manager Pam Priddy said a document was missing from the Placer’s application.

“The last thing that was actually needed was the occupancy permit from the county,” said Priddy.

“We were confused because we thought we turned in the paperwork and still to this point believe that we turned in all the proper paperwork that needed to be turned in,” said Placer.

Priddy signed the city’s occupancy permit on Aug. 27 but said the city discovered the final permit from the county wasn’t signed until two days later.

The document from the county does show it was signed on Aug. 29 but notes it was effective Aug. 19 when the inspection was completed.

“From this perspective, we’re not going to revoke the permit,” said Priddy.

But now City Councilman Bud Fetterolf said the city is conducting its own investigation and will present the findings to council.

“If it continues further investigation then possibly we’d be turning it over to our police department with the prosecutor or whoever because there is indication that it would be in violation if it’s a false application,” said Fetterolf.

“This was our dream and it will be our dream, and we’ll prevail, and we look forward to serving the community,” said Placer.

Fetterolf wouldn’t detail specifics about what the city was looking into, just saying “many things.” Meanwhile, the Placers say they plan to be open and grilling Donny’s famous BBQ chicken Saturday.

