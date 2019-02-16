Crews fight stubborn fire at Newton Falls apartment building Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) - Firefighters in Newton Falls spent much of Friday afternoon and evening dealing with a stubborn fire at an apartment building.

It started around 3 p.m. at the sixplex in the 400 block of Ravenna Road, just to the southwest of downtown. Ravenna Road was shut down between Canal and Maple streets while crews fought the fire.

Around 5 p.m., there was still smoke pouring from the roof.

Fire officials said there were actually two roofs on the building, which made the fire difficult to fight.

People were living inside all six of the apartments in the building.

No one was hurt but one cat was killed.

Firefighters spent a lot of time working to put the fire out, so the ladies fire auxiliary asked restaurants and a grocery store for help. They ended up with 100 tacos, 100 sandwiches, ten pizzas and two pans of pasta, along with coffee and hot chocolate.