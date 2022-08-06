WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local city was proclaimed a Purple Heart City and held a ceremony to commemorate the unveiling of its newest memorial.

The city of Warren held a Ceremony to proclaim the community as a Purple Heart City and a part of the Purple Heart Trail.

The service took place in front of the Trumbull County Samuel E. Lanza Veterans Resource Center.

“Veteran memorials go up all the time, that commemorates those who serve, but it’s not often you see one with those who spill blood,” says Herman Breuer, director of Trumbull County Veterans Services.

The Purple Heart Medal represents those who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. Military.

Three names of fallen soldiers were highlighted:

Dennis Mathy

Gary Gutelius

William Saur

William Sauer, a Warren businessman and WWII Veteran, was remembered with a special unveiling of a statue. He served in WWII and was wounded twice. He passed away early last year.

The new Memorial is a bronze “Battlefield Cross” donated by the Sauer family.

“Dad would be proud about what we did,” says Kurt Sauer, son of William Sauer. “I am sure he’s proud of what we did in his honor.”

The memorial represents all the individuals of Northeast Ohio who have been awarded the Purple Heart.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart has been around since 1782, making it the oldest military decoration used to date. There have been around 2 million recipients, with around 18,000 in Ohio.

“It’s a unique brotherhood because we know that the ones you see wearing it today and millions who never knew they had the opportunity to wear it,” says Breuer.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 606, Warren Community, Sauer Family and Eagle Scouts worked together to make it possible to remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

“We didn’t forget you, we’re not forgetting your family. As long as I breathe air, I will have everyone remember what the cost of freedom was,” says Leo H. Conelly Jr., Purple Heart Chapter 606 Senior Commander.

The Warren Community is thrilled to have their new memorial on display for the community and continues to support their local veterans.