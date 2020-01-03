Newly-elected officials sworn into Mercer County

Ronald Amrheim served as a mental health counselor for 25 years before his election in November

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – About 200 people watched in the Mercer County Courthouse as a new sheriff, clerk of courts, two common pleas judges and current elected officials took their oaths of office on Friday.

“This will be the first time in a few years that we’ll have a full complimented four judges,” said Judge Tedd Nesbit.

Nesbit was the first of the new judges to be sworn in. This year, he gave up his position as a state representative to run for this seat.

“I had the chance and I was blessed with a great opportunity at the statehouse. I passed several bills, so I had the chance to make law. Now I have the chance to apply law and hopefully seek justice for the people of Mercer County,” said Nesbit.

Ronald Amrheim served as a mental health counselor for 25 years before his election in November.

“I think with a lot of people that are in the criminal justice system, there are some mental health aspects that need to be dealt with and the court has to be aware of that,” Amrheim said.

As the county’s first newly-elected sheriff in nearly a decade, Bruce Rosa will transition from his job as a deputy and police chief before that, bringing more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement to the job.