NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, city officials in Newton Falls announced an economic development project that will require annexing land from nearby Braceville Township. It’s an annexation that some Braceville trustees and one Trumbull County commissioner say they know nothing about.

Newton Falls Mayor Ken Kline made the announcement at the Newton Falls Municipal Building.

“We have agreed with Mr. Stewart White of Dunkin’ Donuts to have a Dunkin’ Donuts built in Newton Falls on the corner of Route 5 and 534,” he said.

The intersection is in Braceville Township, not Newton Falls. The Dunkin’ would be built by White Donuts, which owns 28 Dunkin’s in Trumbull and Stark counties. But to build the Dunkin’, the land must first be annexed into Newton Falls for access to water, sewer and electricity.

We asked Newton Falls councilman John Baryak if annexing could be an issue.

“No, we’re not worried about the annexation,” he said.

We talked with Braceville Township trustees Jeff Tucker and Aaron Young about the possibility of putting a Dunkin’ Donuts at this site. Tucker said he heard that Dunkin’ Donuts might go in there. Young said he knew nothing about it. Both said neither had been approached about the idea of annexing the land into Newton Falls.

Trumbull County commissioners have the final say on any annexations, and commissioner Mauro Cantalemessa says Newton Falls has not filed anything requesting the land be annexed.

For annexation to occur, the properties must be contiguous to land in the city. So, White Donuts bought 75 acres across the street to meet that requirement.

“We see it as a ton of potential with the national reserves right there and the town of Newton Falls. We just think that it has tremendous potential,” White said.

“What really excited me is this is just the beginning. This is a springboard where I can really see this being the start of great things taking place right there on Route 5,” Klein said.

The Dunkin’ would be on the northeast corner of the intersection.

One of the concerns was cleaning up the site, but Newton Falls has obtained a grant to complete the clean-up.

If all goes as planned, it should be open sometime in early 2023.