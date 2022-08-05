YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Downtown Youngstown is celebrating its Italian heritage this weekend at the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest.

Friday night’s big event was the Miss and Junior Miss pageants.

First News Anchor Lindsey Watson served as a judge for the fun, entertaining event.

Ten girls, ages 8 to 19 competed in three categories. They were introduced to the crowd, showed off their talents and told everyone what their Italian heritage means to them.

The competition was close but when the votes were counted, Lucia Farina and Leila Loveless were crowned this year’s 2022 Miss and Junior Miss Greater Youngstown Italian Pageant winners.