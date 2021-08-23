Newest donation to Youngstown State matches largest in university’s history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s new Excellence Training Center has received a generous donation from a local neurosurgeon and his wife.

The $5 million gift matches the largest donation in the university’s 113-year history.

The new $12 million building that houses the Excellence Training Center will be named “Kohli Hall” in honor of Dr. Chander Kohli, former chair of the YSU Board of Trustees.

The donation will provide ongoing annual support for the Excellence Training Center, including integrating and upgrading technology.

The money will also help fund 19 “Classrooms of the Future” throughout YSU’s campus in memory of Kohli’s late son, Aneal.

“My son loved technology and when he passed away… We are doing whatever we can to enhance the diversity of technology to the university and for the students,” Kohli said.

The donation was made through the YSU “We See Tomorrow” fundraising campaign. The $125 million campaign is led by the YSU Foundation and is the largest campaign in the university’s history.