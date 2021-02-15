New YSU wellness program aims to help employees cope with stress

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is launching a new initiative focused on employees’ mental health. The goal is to learn how to better cope with the stress and anxiety during this tough time.

Taking care of those who take care of others.

“We’ve found that a lot of our employees have been feeling really stressed, anxiety ridden, looking for ways to cope and manage in this very turbulent time,” said Carrie Clyde, YSU’s wellness coordinator.

YSU’s Wellness Center is launching a new program aimed at employees, giving them an opportunity to focus on their mental health.

“If they’re just showing up and being present at their job, not giving it 100% and feeling drained when they’re showing up and not doing their job to the best of their abilities, that’s going to carry over to the job they’re providing and the service and the possible education to the students,” Clyde said.

The “Mind Your Mental Health” four-week challenge will utilize virtual meetings, physical activity and educational resources. The goal is to give every employee healthy ways to cope.

“Really, giving them tools and resources to help them and enable them and empower them to do their job in the best way they can with all of this information,” Clyde said.

Clyde added that many employees are struggling with the lack of engagement with students due to virtual education.

“We want them to mentor and give positive experiences to the students. So it’s very important that we cultivate the culture of well being with both populations,” she said.

Programs targeting mental health wellness are also available for students. Any employee or student interested in participating should contact Campus Recreation.