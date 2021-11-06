New Youngstown medical center celebrates first graduating class

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new medical education center in Youngstown held its first graduation Saturday with more than 100 students completing different courses.

Achieve Beyond Your Goals Career Employment is a fast-track medical training center that opened in June.

“We offer 12 different medical curriculums and also accredited medical schools as well, in partnership with the National Health Association,” said Jiquala Rushton, president director of Achieve Beyond Your Goals Career Employment.

Carmen Carter is in school to become a registered nurse, but she took courses at Achieve to help further her skills and education.

“It was a great experience, they’re hands on with you. If you need help, you can always ask, it’s a awesome program,” said Carter.

Carter graduated Saturday with a license in phlebotomy and clinical medical assistant.

The graduation was held at its location on Belmont Avenue.

Rushtonn says people18 and older are taking the courses. Some of the courses are as short as three days and some last longer than six weeks.

Right now the courses are in-person, but beginning in November they will also offer virtual classes.

“We’re here to help everybody who walks through the door, we don’t turn anyone down. We also offer GED and high school diploma with our secondary school, Academy for Urban Scholars,” Rushton said.

They are still taking students. All you have to do is call 614-747-8857 or 234-228-8965.